290) Security cameras worldwide show the same strange invisible attack

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Credits to Greg Reese channel, Sep 28, 2022: https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese Deadly COVID Vaccines and the Mysterious Downward Spiral: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=633436ad7f97ef1f920ff006
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua