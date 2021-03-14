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MARS PERSEVERANCE ROVER LANDING DEBUNKED [2021-02-25] - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
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445 views • March 14, 2021
MARS PERSEVERANCE ROVER LANDING DEBUNKED [2021-02-25] - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
Last week, NASA, the biggest black budget black hole in existence, sucking in 52 million dollars of American tax-payer money every single day, just spent 2.3 billion of your dollars to allegedly land a remote control car on Mars for the fifth time. Yes, the multi-billion dollar charade of landing on Mars has been happening since 1976, and thanks to the gullible unquestioning masses enthralled and duped by these ridiculous Hollywood performances, they will most likely continue for decades to come.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Eric Dubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Last week, NASA, the biggest black budget black hole in existence, sucking in 52 million dollars of American tax-payer money every single day, just spent 2.3 billion of your dollars to allegedly land a remote control car on Mars for the fifth time. Yes, the multi-billion dollar charade of landing on Mars has been happening since 1976, and thanks to the gullible unquestioning masses enthralled and duped by these ridiculous Hollywood performances, they will most likely continue for decades to come.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE BEST FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY [2020] - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkgxkEFBwZu6/
Eric Dubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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