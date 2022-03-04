Peace Talks Allow Humanitarian Corridors

"Representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the second round of talks on Thursday agreed to jointly provide humanitarian corridors in places of the most fierce fighting. During the evacuation of residents in these areas, a temporary ceasefire is possible.As Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, told journalists, the parties managed to find mutual understanding on a number of issues.Russia and Ukraine agreed on the possibility of opening humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of medicines and food to the places of the most fierce fighting.Representatives of the military departments, according to Medinsky, also agreed on "a possible temporary cessation of hostilities in the sector of the humanitarian corridor for the period of the exit of the civilian population." Podolyak confirmed that the fire would stop only in these areas.In the near future, the parties will organize special communication channels for organizing corridors and work out logistics procedures.The parties discussed not only humanitarian problems, but also "the issue of a future political settlement of the conflict," Medinsky said. He did not disclose details.The Ukrainian side, according to Podolyak, did not get the results that they expected, and the only solution concerned humanitarian corridors.In the near future, the third meeting will take place, which may also take place on the territory of Belarus. As Podolyak specified, it will be organized at the beginning of next week.According to the results of the third round, as Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, agreements can be reached that will need to be consolidated at the highest level and ratified in parliament. The deputy, however, made a reservation that in order to agree on the “political part”, not one, but several meetings may be needed." - TKS