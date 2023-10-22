Create New Account
WHO RULES THE WORLD in Reality? | Revelation of an Occultist 1
Shadow Control
Published Sunday

Exclusively for the Shadow Control project, a black mage and occultist shares his own investigation of conscious rebirths.

🔻 What happens to a human after death

🔻 The "living" dead: how a conscious rebirth takes place

🔻 The role of occult orders in shaping world events

🔻 The greatest battle of mages in the early 20th century

🔻 Person X: who has been appointing Popes for millennia

🔻 Who benefits from mass human deaths

🔻 Who rules the world in reality

Video “Let's Give the World Back to the Alive”: https://allatra.tv/en/video/lets-give-world-back-to-alive

"Subpersonality": https://allatra.tv/en/video/subpersonality 

"LEGACY OF THE DEAD": https://allatra.tv/en/video/legacy-of-the-dead

Watch other episodes of Shadow Control on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ShadowControlOfficial


 If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email the project at [email protected]

magicoccultismconsciousrebirth

