Biden RESPONDS to Supremes And With Stroke Of A Pen Makes Abortion Move

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Rich Crankshaw From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, On Friday, Biden signed an Executive Order that takes steps to preserve abortion access but he also let Americans know he can’t restore access without them. “The executive order attempts to safeguard access to medication abortion and emergency contraception, protect patient privacy, launch public education efforts as well as bolster the security of and the legal options available to those seeking and providing abortion services,”