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Tim Roemer frm 911 commissioner missile hit pentagon
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52 views • September 13, 2019
tim roemer - fmr. 9/11 commissioner
seeing the pentagon fortress pried open by a missile... airplane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3LJXoXpAHE
911 Commissioner Tim Roemer says missile hit Pentagon
TheParadigmShift Uploaded on Jan 10, 2009
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
seeing the pentagon fortress pried open by a missile... airplane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3LJXoXpAHE
911 Commissioner Tim Roemer says missile hit Pentagon
TheParadigmShift Uploaded on Jan 10, 2009
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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