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The Spirit of Prophecy and the testimony of Jesus.
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9 views • April 19, 2020
Find out the meaning behind the spirit of prophecy. It's easy to get lost in a sea of confusion with so much hype and hysteria surrounding Bible prophecy and the end of the world. However, genuine prophecy from the Old and New Testament all point to Jesus. There is an important hidden meaning in prophecy; however, that secret meaning is really not so secret. The first two verses of the Book of Revelation explain how the message of prophecy is, in fact, Jesus' message.
This video takes a closer look at certain key prophecies which are widely spoken about, yet rarely understood until Jesus' message takes centerfold. It compares and contrasts important spiritual concepts and their prophetic counterparts, such as the Beast and the Lamb, the Whore of Babylon and the Bride of Christ, and several more.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
CREDITS
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Images
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https://www.flickr.com/photos/waiting...
Music
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
This video takes a closer look at certain key prophecies which are widely spoken about, yet rarely understood until Jesus' message takes centerfold. It compares and contrasts important spiritual concepts and their prophetic counterparts, such as the Beast and the Lamb, the Whore of Babylon and the Bride of Christ, and several more.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
CREDITS
Videos
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Jesus Cross 3d Animation footage
luke darsha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cV7t9...
meadow with trees in the light wind - free green screen
BestGreenScreen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hjSZ...
Animated Grass Motion Black Screen Background
AllDesignCreative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9LVa...
Green Screen Ocean (FHD)
FGSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGlRb...
FREE HD Green Screen DANCING GIRLS 2
Free Green HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhCaI...
Couple in love playing with water and dancing on the beach. stock footage
Royalty Free Stock Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRpHv...
2 Crowd Green Screen and Crowd Talking Sounds
Creative Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g80VO...
Angel's Decree with the Scroll in green screen
George Goh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azbvm...
The Third Holy Temple Plans Have Begun
temple institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2Ikx...
Rushing River Water HD
ourmakerlovesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VNnC...
Sand Blowing and Storm-Free Green Screen
AllDesignCreative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPIYs...
The Day I Got Microchipped
FastCompany
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43XzI...
The next big thing: The microchip implant.
Dr. Oz Show
http://www.doctoroz.com/episode/30-se...
Images
Second Coming Jesus 21
Waiting For The Word
https://www.flickr.com/photos/waiting...
Music
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
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