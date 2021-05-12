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5/11/21 #FAUCICRIMES Tucker, C40-Kerry-Food Control, Pipeline Scamdemic #CyberHygene
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300 views • May 12, 2021
You Are Free TV
5/11/21: Tucker exposes Fauci’s crimes, C40 Mayors GND plan to limit food, energy and travel access in cities. Meanwhile, the China access to US power grid results in Colonial pipeline shutdown.
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Please read the Nicholas Wade article exposing Fauci:
https://www.philstockworld.com/2021/05/05/bulletin-of-atomic-scientists-opens-the-wuhan-virus-pandoras-box-1/
EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak:
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/partners
Tucker's Expose on Fauci's Crimes:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
C40 Cities Enslaved Please read:
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/other_uploads/images/2269_C40_CBE_Food_250719.original.pdf?1564075020
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/press_releases/images/598_John_Kerry_Meeting_press_release_Final.original.pdf?1620662079
Sec Energy Granholm:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-10/biden-energy-chief-says-u-s-utterly-vulnerable-to-hackers
Please READ the amount of US Land to be taken for 30 by 30 and UN 2030:
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/f9fac15b-9419-4f3f-8123-4d956478ea3c.pdf
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Thank you for supporting You are Free TV!!
Prayer Wave Mobius! WE ARE FREE!
5/11/21: Tucker exposes Fauci’s crimes, C40 Mayors GND plan to limit food, energy and travel access in cities. Meanwhile, the China access to US power grid results in Colonial pipeline shutdown.
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Munulex 10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
Please read the Nicholas Wade article exposing Fauci:
https://www.philstockworld.com/2021/05/05/bulletin-of-atomic-scientists-opens-the-wuhan-virus-pandoras-box-1/
EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak:
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/partners
Tucker's Expose on Fauci's Crimes:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
C40 Cities Enslaved Please read:
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/other_uploads/images/2269_C40_CBE_Food_250719.original.pdf?1564075020
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/press_releases/images/598_John_Kerry_Meeting_press_release_Final.original.pdf?1620662079
Sec Energy Granholm:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-10/biden-energy-chief-says-u-s-utterly-vulnerable-to-hackers
Please READ the amount of US Land to be taken for 30 by 30 and UN 2030:
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/f9fac15b-9419-4f3f-8123-4d956478ea3c.pdf
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Thank you for supporting You are Free TV!!
Prayer Wave Mobius! WE ARE FREE!
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