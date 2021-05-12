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5/11/21 #FAUCICRIMES Tucker, C40-Kerry-Food Control, Pipeline Scamdemic #CyberHygene
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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300 views • May 12, 2021
You Are Free TV
5/11/21: Tucker exposes Fauci’s crimes, C40 Mayors GND plan to limit food, energy and travel access in cities. Meanwhile, the China access to US power grid results in Colonial pipeline shutdown.

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Please read the Nicholas Wade article exposing Fauci:
https://www.philstockworld.com/2021/05/05/bulletin-of-atomic-scientists-opens-the-wuhan-virus-pandoras-box-1/

EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak:
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/partners

Tucker's Expose on Fauci's Crimes:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e

C40 Cities Enslaved Please read:
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/other_uploads/images/2269_C40_CBE_Food_250719.original.pdf?1564075020

https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/press_releases/images/598_John_Kerry_Meeting_press_release_Final.original.pdf?1620662079

Sec Energy Granholm:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-10/biden-energy-chief-says-u-s-utterly-vulnerable-to-hackers

Please READ the amount of US Land to be taken for 30 by 30 and UN 2030:
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/f9fac15b-9419-4f3f-8123-4d956478ea3c.pdf

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