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Human Resources - Documentary
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121 views • October 15, 2021
- Possibly a little more relevant today than when it was made -
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1891825/
Human Resources is a documentary about Social Control, examining the history, the philosophy and ultimately the pathology of elite power.
Director
Scott Noble
Writer
Scott Noble
Stars
Michael Albert Morris Bermann Noam Chomsky
This video exists on other sites but I wanted it in my collection here so people will see it in the context of other vids I have posted.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1891825/
Human Resources is a documentary about Social Control, examining the history, the philosophy and ultimately the pathology of elite power.
Director
Scott Noble
Writer
Scott Noble
Stars
Michael Albert Morris Bermann Noam Chomsky
This video exists on other sites but I wanted it in my collection here so people will see it in the context of other vids I have posted.
Keywords
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