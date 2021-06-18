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Holocaust Survivor Compares with COVID-19 Politics
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26 views • June 18, 2021
This survivor runs through her experience as a child living through the holocaust. The similarities between that time period and today's pandemic are alarming.
Photo credit: Alexander Krivitskiy https://www.pexels.com/@krivitskiy
Photo credit: Alexander Krivitskiy https://www.pexels.com/@krivitskiy
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