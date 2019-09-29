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U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health and the Environment hears "testimony on the spread of measles,...
Vaccines and Vaccination
Vaccines and Vaccination
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...a 'childhood' disease which poses a grave threat to infants, children and adults. Measles is preventable through immunization, but due to public apathy, federal medical spending cutbacks, and societal ignorance, measles has been allowed to continue and spread until it has reached epidemic levels. Witnesses testified to the extent and severity of the measles epidemic, and criticized cutbacks in appropriations for basic medical services, including vaccination programs. Dr. Roper stated that immunization programs are one of the most cost-effective public medical programs in America today, but less than half of poor children in America are immunized."

Featured guests include: David Anstice, Vice President Merck and Company; Ken Bart, Deputy Director National Vaccine Program; Fernando Guerra, Chairman National Vaccine Advisory Committee; Kay Johnson, Specialist Children's Defense Fund (Health); Georges Peter, Director Rhode Island Hospital (Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases); James Quilty, President (Former) Maternal and Child Health Association; William Roper, Director Centers for Disease Control (Public Health Service).

Courtesy C-SPAN (March 11, 1991)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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