Maria farmer guest of Trunews, Jeffrey Epstein

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72 views • May 12, 2021
GUANTANAMO INN ROOM AVAILABLE: FAUCI ADMITS FUNDING PLA BIOWARFARE RESEARCH LAB IN WUHAN
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the COVID conflict that erupted between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci in testimony in Congress.
An admission by the Coronavirus czar of the connection to the funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology back to the National Institute of Health in the US is stirring new interest in investigating the source of the virus.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/11/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/guantanamo-inn-room-available-fauci-admits-funding-pla-biowarfare-research-lab-in-wuhan
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
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Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the COVID conflict that erupted between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci in testimony in Congress.
An admission by the Coronavirus czar of the connection to the funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology back to the National Institute of Health in the US is stirring new interest in investigating the source of the virus.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/11/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/guantanamo-inn-room-available-fauci-admits-funding-pla-biowarfare-research-lab-in-wuhan
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
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