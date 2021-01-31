EHUD BARAK KNEW EVERYTHING ABOUT 9/11 JUST HOURS AFTER THE EVENT

Ehud Barak Is a Very Clever Man, or Possibly a Medium ? Within Hours of the 9/11 Attacks Barak Seemed to Know So Much About 9/11, He Even Indicated a List of Which Nations Should Be Treated as "Rogue States" and Cohen-cidentally a Large Portion of Said Nations Were Those That Closely Surround Israel, Ehud Barak Even Spoke of How Life Will "Not Be the Same From This Day Forward" and References Airplane Checks and Stricter Restrictions on Americans and Citizens Globally Would Have to Adapt to This "New Normal" or New Way of Life, Does This Sound Familiar Anyone ? Its 20 Years This Year Since That Event That Changed Our World, but Also Strangely Seemed to Benefit One Nation.