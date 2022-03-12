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13 Ways to Start a Fire (No Matches or Lighter) - Fire Starting Techniques.
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599 views • March 12, 2022
13 WAYS TO START A FIRE WITHOUT MATCHES OR LIGHTERS.
Here are all the ways I know how to start a fire without matches. I am not a master at all of these techniques, but this is a great quick intro to these fire starting techniques.
FYI - Yes this is a reupload. YouTube labeled the original version of this video as a dangerous or harmful video. So I reedited this video and reposted it. Comments are disabled because of YouTube's policy of disabling comments on channels that regularly feature minors.
#1 Fire roll - Cotton ball & Ash
#2 Spontaneous Combustion
#3 How to Start a fire with a Battery& Steel Wool
#3 Tearing open a lithium battery
#4 Fire Piston
#5 Potassium Manganate
#6 Flint and Steel (Blast matches and Magnesium bars)
#7 How to start a fire with the Fire plow method
#8 How to start a fire with the Fire Saw
#8 Beating/ hammering steel
#10 Starting a fire with a flashlight (magnifying glass ect)
#11 Spindle and Board with bow- Friction Fire Techniques
#12 Spindle and Board (hand method) Friction Fire Techniques
#13 Rope Lighter
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Fire piston Kit https://amzn.to/2NCWZ7h
Friction Fire Kit https://amzn.to/2UdNLRf
Blast match https://amzn.to/2SByYyq
Flint and Steel with Magnesium Bar https://amzn.to/2XwmgEK
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Here are all the ways I know how to start a fire without matches. I am not a master at all of these techniques, but this is a great quick intro to these fire starting techniques.
FYI - Yes this is a reupload. YouTube labeled the original version of this video as a dangerous or harmful video. So I reedited this video and reposted it. Comments are disabled because of YouTube's policy of disabling comments on channels that regularly feature minors.
#1 Fire roll - Cotton ball & Ash
#2 Spontaneous Combustion
#3 How to Start a fire with a Battery& Steel Wool
#3 Tearing open a lithium battery
#4 Fire Piston
#5 Potassium Manganate
#6 Flint and Steel (Blast matches and Magnesium bars)
#7 How to start a fire with the Fire plow method
#8 How to start a fire with the Fire Saw
#8 Beating/ hammering steel
#10 Starting a fire with a flashlight (magnifying glass ect)
#11 Spindle and Board with bow- Friction Fire Techniques
#12 Spindle and Board (hand method) Friction Fire Techniques
#13 Rope Lighter
Axe Restoration Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Forging Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Fire piston Kit https://amzn.to/2NCWZ7h
Friction Fire Kit https://amzn.to/2UdNLRf
Blast match https://amzn.to/2SByYyq
Flint and Steel with Magnesium Bar https://amzn.to/2XwmgEK
Potassium permangante https://amzn.to/2Vyd2WS
Glycerin https://amzn.to/2Ufalcv
Jute Twine https://amzn.to/2SAzpc7
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram
https://www.facebook.com/TeamOutdoorBoys
@outdoorboyschannel
BUY OUTDOOR BOYS T-SHIRTS http://shop.spreadshirt.com/catsandcarp/
The Video Editing Software is Sony Vegas 14.0 http://amzn.to/2zu7BAe
Canon T5i (700D) http://amzn.to/2jcPFEi
GoPro Hero 5+ Black http://amzn.to/2zuQnAI
Shared from and subscribe to:
Outdoor Boys
https://www.youtube.com/c/OutdoorBoys/videos
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