The Man of Sin

December 19th, 2021

God wants everyone to be aware and prepared for the persecution coming to true Christians all across the earth. The Antichrist will come proclaiming peace and safety while persecuting and killing God's people. Be wary of focusing too much on what's here in this world; keep your eyes on Him!

"Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition..." 2 Thessalonians 2:3