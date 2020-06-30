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I WISH I HAD LEARNED THIS WHEN I WAS YOUNGER!!!
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23 views • June 30, 2020
[Mat 23:8-9 KJV] But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, [even] Christ; and all ye are brethren. And call no [man] your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.
Tools:
Blue Letter Bible - https://www.blueletterbible.org/
Audio Bible - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fatowl.audiobible
The Cepher - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cepher.cepherapp
Tools:
Blue Letter Bible - https://www.blueletterbible.org/
Audio Bible - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fatowl.audiobible
The Cepher - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cepher.cepherapp
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