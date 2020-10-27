© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loyalty to a failed system - The demise of the American Patriot
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • October 27, 2020
Loyalty to a failed system will be the ultimate demise of the American patriot. We routinely default our position to the system from the point of view of fixing it, or draining the swamp. There is no draining this swamp, this system. It is too deep, too normal, and it has done what it intended to do. Your loyalty gives it strength, gives it validation, and it will ultimately roll over you. Loyalty is great, when it is earned, when it is justified. But our failed system has neither earned your trust nor justified its own existence. There is something better, but you will have to fight for it.
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.