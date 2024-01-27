Create New Account
Russia Vs NATO War Fears: U.S. To Send Nuclear Bombers To British Air Base | Report
Vampire Slayer
Published 20 hours ago

United States plans to redeploy nuclear weapons in the UK after 15 years. Pentagon documents showed that Washington has procured a new facility at the Royal Air Force in Britain's Suffolk. What nuclear warhead does U.S. plan to place in the UK?

