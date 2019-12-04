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How Hedge Funds DESTROY Rural America
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1 view • December 04, 2019
Important Tucker Carlson Segment Tonight on How Hedge Funds Are Destroying Rural America
Tucker on the Fall of Sidney, Nebraska. As Sidney collapsed Wall Street cashed in. Paul Singer's Hedge Fund sold out before the merger was even complete, the fund made nearly 100 million.
Tucker on the Fall of Sidney, Nebraska. As Sidney collapsed Wall Street cashed in. Paul Singer's Hedge Fund sold out before the merger was even complete, the fund made nearly 100 million.
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