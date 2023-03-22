The Olivet Discourse of Matthew 24, Luke 21 & Mark 13 is where the disciples ask Yahusha about the end times and where He directly tells them, we will see wars and rumours of wars, nation against nation & kingdom against kingdom.



Further more, Luke 21:25-26 shows exactly what time this is and what time we are living in presently: “And there shall be signs in the sun and in the moon, and in the starts; and upon the earth the distress of the nations with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring. Men’s hearts falling them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.”





Join host Jessica Knock m “Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts,” with Dr Stephen Pidgeon & John Barr in this discussion. Revelation 17:17 “For Elohiym has put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of Elohiym shall be fulfilled.”

Other platforms for this program: https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk/you-are-living-for-such-a-time-as-this

