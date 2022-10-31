LIVING WOMAN USES COMMON LAW TO GET COURT PROSECUTOR TO DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST HER! -- AUSTRALIA

This beautifully brained woman calmly DOMINATES unlawful court in Melbourne Australia and SHUTS DOWN proceedings, forcing the court and the prosecutor to STRIKE all charges against her! They couldn't get her our of there fast enough!!!! And what commendable manners! They treated her SO CORDIALLY!
See. I TOLD YOU. Common Law ACTUALLY works! Please note, I've noticed many slight and more than slight variations of common Law in different English speaking countries. Australia, Canada, England, America...and many other places where Common Law can be utilized may or may not have specific or differing terminology, laws, and procedures. I am not overly familiar with every aspect of Common Law, especially the sort utilized in other Territories of the Crown. I know enough to stay free and defend myself from unlawful harassment, imprisonnent, persecution, and court actions....but I don't consider myself an expert.
PLEASE do the proper research before attempting to use any of this against the shrewd members of the "legal" Establishment!
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.