LIVING WOMAN USES COMMON LAW TO GET COURT PROSECUTOR TO DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST HER! -- AUSTRALIA

This beautifully brained woman calmly DOMINATES unlawful court in Melbourne Australia and SHUTS DOWN proceedings, forcing the court and the prosecutor to STRIKE all charges against her! They couldn't get her our of there fast enough!!!! And what commendable manners! They treated her SO CORDIALLY!





See. I TOLD YOU. Common Law ACTUALLY works! Please note, I've noticed many slight and more than slight variations of common Law in different English speaking countries. Australia, Canada, England, America...and many other places where Common Law can be utilized may or may not have specific or differing terminology, laws, and procedures. I am not overly familiar with every aspect of Common Law, especially the sort utilized in other Territories of the Crown. I know enough to stay free and defend myself from unlawful harassment, imprisonnent, persecution, and court actions....but I don't consider myself an expert.





PLEASE do the proper research before attempting to use any of this against the shrewd members of the "legal" Establishment!





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/