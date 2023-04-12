Create New Account
President Trump Interview with Tucker Carlson | Clip 04.11.2023
159 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
@realDonaldTrump tells the fascinating story of his 4 hour dinner at Mar-a-Lago with President Xi of China.


He spoke very fondly of him and said he is extremely smart. He even said that Xi and his people are “top of the line.”


Watch this clip and then imagine Biden trying to hang with these world leaders…


https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110183179947496116

Keywords
tucker carlsonpresident donald j trumpinterview after indictment

