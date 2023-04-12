President Trump Interview with Tucker Carlson | Clip 04.11.2023

@realDonaldTrump tells the fascinating story of his 4 hour dinner at Mar-a-Lago with President Xi of China.





He spoke very fondly of him and said he is extremely smart. He even said that Xi and his people are “top of the line.”





Watch this clip and then imagine Biden trying to hang with these world leaders…





https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110183179947496116