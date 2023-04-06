Sharper Knives Make For Safer Work-Basics Of Knife Sharpening

Sharp knives are more effective, more safe and make work easier. Here are some knife sharpening basics. Please don't neglect to diligently boycott "woke" retailers, manufacturers and products. Add Wisconsin to your boycott list for electing a supreme court justice with a long and verifiable track record of judicial leniency towards rapists and sex offenders-see: https://wsau.com/2023/03/29/janet-protasiewicz-releases-child-rapist/ and now Nike for having a dude promoting sports bras...what the??? We are not afraid, we are disgusted. WEAK SAUCE of the DAY-The white house claims that defunding the ATF would benefit cartels. Why would the whack house make that claim when everyone knows that the ATF actually provides guns for the cartels(aka "fast and furious" running guns to cartels). Talk about gaslighting!!!