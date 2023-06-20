Tom Renz | Juneteenth, The Collapse of the Dollar, and CBDC's

The Daily HODL reported that 79.16 billion has exited American bank accounts from the start of this month through June 7th. This is shocking beyond words, in one week, 80 billion… let that sink in. We are about to go through the greatest economic collapse in history and let me explain how this ties into slavery. The American dollar represents freedom, it’s untraceable, untrackable, and its destruction is critical to the globalist agenda. Go do www.BH-PM.com and get some gold and silver, tell them Renz sent you. #CBDC #EconomicCollapse #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #RenzWarriors #BuyGold
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.