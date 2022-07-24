More Ukraine Military Aid?

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Streamed live on Jul 22, 2022 Air Force general says U.S. and allies ARE considering sending an array of fighter jets to Ukraine and give pilots accelerated training to ramp up Western involvement against Russia https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... #Ukraine #Biden #putinShow less