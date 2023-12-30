This video was deleted from my youtube channel because they said it contained 'hate speech'

Obviously, they are not part of the solution People are looking for these days.

To be clear I have been adding content to youtube however, they seem to not like what I am stating in the videos.

So I am here on Brighteon to provide what other platforms will not allow the public to discover freely.

You can look forward to content that deals with real life issues, challenges that People seeking freedoms can use in everyday life.

You are more than welcome to visit that channel because I have yet to be deplatformed by them at the present.

https://bit.ly/LifeWithoutAJob

December 23rd 2023 Discussion About The Learned Elders of Zion