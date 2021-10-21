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Healthy Living Tips and the Importance of Holistic Wellness and a Consistent Healthy Lifestyle with Steve Young
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112 views • October 21, 2021
How can each of us make minor adjustments in our lifestyle to enhance our holistic wellness on the whole? By working through several layers of treatment, any form of healing can be possible.
Press play to learn:
How the transactional model harms healing
Why the traditional office space may be harming you and what you can do
What the future of work may look like
Steve Young, the Chief Solutionite of BodySolutions, shares his work helping folks heal and find wellness, regardless of their situation.
From his origins as a physical therapist, Steve has found a greater calling helping people find happiness and health in alternative fashions. By eliminating the transactional model of treatment, much greater opportunities can be found.
Through new technologies like augmented reality and varied ideas of how work can be done, the promotion of health and happiness can take center stage. An example of this can already be seen in one of the largest real estate companies, leading to great success.
Visit drsteveyoung.com to find additional resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
How the transactional model harms healing
Why the traditional office space may be harming you and what you can do
What the future of work may look like
Steve Young, the Chief Solutionite of BodySolutions, shares his work helping folks heal and find wellness, regardless of their situation.
From his origins as a physical therapist, Steve has found a greater calling helping people find happiness and health in alternative fashions. By eliminating the transactional model of treatment, much greater opportunities can be found.
Through new technologies like augmented reality and varied ideas of how work can be done, the promotion of health and happiness can take center stage. An example of this can already be seen in one of the largest real estate companies, leading to great success.
Visit drsteveyoung.com to find additional resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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