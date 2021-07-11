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They Are Causing Food Shortages By Destroying Food In Transportation And Warehouses
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1137 views • July 11, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: June 26th London
Kate Shemirani Channel: https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel/
https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel/1649
You must listen and share this.
It is fact. I have been investigating this all week with supermarkets staff.
This guy is 100%
Kate Shemirani Channel: https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel/
https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel/1649
You must listen and share this.
It is fact. I have been investigating this all week with supermarkets staff.
This guy is 100%
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