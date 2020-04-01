Is It Time To End The Shutdown?

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Yesterday the Mises Institute published a brilliant article titled "End the Shutdown," making the point that continuing the "house arrest" of Americans and the shutdown of the economy will have much worse consequences than the coronavirus itself. With the infection to fatality ratio at about the rate of the seasonal flu (as per a new Lancet study), is the continued destruction of American economic and social life worth it?
Mises Institute article: https://mises.org/wire/end-shutdown
Does the Church Belong to Cesar? http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/...
Lancet article: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
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