Did Jesus really speak about Hell? What The Bible Actually Says

Did Jesus really speak about Hell… or has that idea been exaggerated over time?

In this episode, we carefully examine the actual words of Jesus recorded in the Gospels. Rather than relying on tradition, assumption, or modern opinion, we open Scripture and explore what Christ taught about judgment, eternal consequences, mercy, and redemption.

This is not about fear-based messaging. It is about understanding the full counsel of Scripture. If Jesus warned about something, we believe it deserves thoughtful, serious study. If He emphasized repentance and eternal life, we should understand why. This episode walks through key passages including the Sermon on the Mount, the parable of the rich man and Lazarus, and the separation of the sheep and goats in Matthew 25. We examine context, language, and theological meaning from a conservative Evangelical Christian perspective.

Our goal is clarity, not controversy. This program is faith-based commentary and biblical teaching intended for discussion, education, and spiritual reflection. It is not designed to target or attack any individual or group, but to faithfully present Scripture as written.

