Did Jesus really speak about Hell? What The Bible Actually Says
LastChristian
LastChristian
18 followers
11 views • 21 hours ago

Did Jesus really speak about Hell… or has that idea been exaggerated over time?

In this episode, we carefully examine the actual words of Jesus recorded in the Gospels. Rather than relying on tradition, assumption, or modern opinion, we open Scripture and explore what Christ taught about judgment, eternal consequences, mercy, and redemption.

This is not about fear-based messaging. It is about understanding the full counsel of Scripture. If Jesus warned about something, we believe it deserves thoughtful, serious study. If He emphasized repentance and eternal life, we should understand why. This episode walks through key passages including the Sermon on the Mount, the parable of the rich man and Lazarus, and the separation of the sheep and goats in Matthew 25. We examine context, language, and theological meaning from a conservative Evangelical Christian perspective.

Our goal is clarity, not controversy. This program is faith-based commentary and biblical teaching intended for discussion, education, and spiritual reflection. It is not designed to target or attack any individual or group, but to faithfully present Scripture as written.

You can stream this episode and all of our family-friendly programming on Roku and Amazon Fire TV by searching for and opening the Last Christian Media app. Full episodes are also available on demand at:

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/

Official merchandise, books, and more are available at:

🛍 https://www.lastchristian.net/store

If you would like to help support the expansion of family-friendly, faith-centered media, you can do so here:

❤️ https://www.lastchristian.net/support

Thank you for standing with Last Christian Media as we continue to produce programming built on biblical truth and designed for the entire family.

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christbible studychristianityworld newsbreaking newsnew testamentfaithscripturerepentancejudgment dayhell in the biblebiblical truththeologyhadeschristian doctrinematthew 25luke 16gehennatrending nowred letterslast christian mediafamily friendly contentdid jesus teach about hellstreaming ministry
