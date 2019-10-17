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Deep State Plan To Assassinate Trump Could Commence Tonight
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285 views • October 17, 2019
Biden, Pelosi, and others have signaled the rogue government’s intentions to take out President Trump who is scheduled for a rally in Dallas, Texas, tonight.
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By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext
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