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Jesus Heals 2 Blind Men
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5 views • August 02, 2020
Jesus heals 2 blind men who were healed according to their faith. Part of a series, 19 healings of Jesus, videoed in Israel at the approximate location the miracle happened. You can find these healing miracles plus current day healing miracles expressed geographically at miraclemapper.com
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