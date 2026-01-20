Abstract Symbols & The Subconscious Mind

Humans have been using abstract symbols for at least 77K years.

These symbols are able to convey things that are too complex for words.

The symbols themselves are seen as sacred objects by the human mind.

When a familiar symbol is inverted, things get interesting...





Reese Reports (20 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74lwgy-abstract-symbols-and-the-subconscious-mind.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eS5TrnQoCjLe