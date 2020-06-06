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Moving from a de facto government to a de jure government, Transitional Clauses
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116 views • June 06, 2020
Critikill Thinker and Doug Force from the Myth is Canada discuss moving from a de facto government to a de jure government and the Transitional Clauses that would be included in the Constitution.
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