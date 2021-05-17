© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X FACTOR WINNER CONFIRMS THE WORLD'S SECRET RELIGION THAT CONTROLS EVERYTHING [2021-04-24] (VIDEO)
Follow
8
Share
Report
579 views • May 17, 2021
X FACTOR WINNER CONFIRMS THE WORLD'S SECRET RELIGION THAT CONTROLS EVERYTHING [2021-04-24] (VIDEO)
The ILLUMINATI consists of Freemasons and their many "Secret Societies" that practice Luciferianism/Satanism. This secret world religion(s) runs all world governments including their military forces and their police forces; all world banks including public corporations; all tax collection agencies; all courts of law including county, state, federal, and courts of appeal as well as licensing boards to practice law; all medical agencies including licensing boards; all major universities and Departments of Education; all major religions and even mega churches; all mainstream media outlets including newspapers, magazines, TV stations, and radio stations; all major entertainment outlets including movie and music studios, and much, much more. Most of the masses working in any of these industries or professional careers have no clue who they really work for, and those that do have knowledge have been bribed, blackmailed, and taken oaths with the penalty of death for any disclosure(s). These are the ONLY CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ON EARTH. The ONES IN CHARGE all work together to keep the masses dumbed down, divided, and conquered through FEAR. If and when you become CONSCIOUS (aka Awake), then Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!!! Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
FREEMASONRY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
GOLDBERG'S FINAL WORDS ON NWO ZIONISM BEFORE HE WAS ASSASSINATED [2019] - DAVID GOLDBERG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/18jwLgk8PJDd/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY [2007] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING [2012] - GRACE POWERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
PRINCE WILLIAM - GRACE POWERS (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5565217/d1c867
ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS [2020] - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxfXXsQQW6B7/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY: SECRET SOCIETIES SPEECH IN 1961 (FULL VERSION) (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMhNQxo7M799/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
The ILLUMINATI consists of Freemasons and their many "Secret Societies" that practice Luciferianism/Satanism. This secret world religion(s) runs all world governments including their military forces and their police forces; all world banks including public corporations; all tax collection agencies; all courts of law including county, state, federal, and courts of appeal as well as licensing boards to practice law; all medical agencies including licensing boards; all major universities and Departments of Education; all major religions and even mega churches; all mainstream media outlets including newspapers, magazines, TV stations, and radio stations; all major entertainment outlets including movie and music studios, and much, much more. Most of the masses working in any of these industries or professional careers have no clue who they really work for, and those that do have knowledge have been bribed, blackmailed, and taken oaths with the penalty of death for any disclosure(s). These are the ONLY CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ON EARTH. The ONES IN CHARGE all work together to keep the masses dumbed down, divided, and conquered through FEAR. If and when you become CONSCIOUS (aka Awake), then Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!!! Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
FREEMASONRY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
GOLDBERG'S FINAL WORDS ON NWO ZIONISM BEFORE HE WAS ASSASSINATED [2019] - DAVID GOLDBERG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/18jwLgk8PJDd/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY [2007] - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING [2012] - GRACE POWERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
PRINCE WILLIAM - GRACE POWERS (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5565217/d1c867
ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS [2020] - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxfXXsQQW6B7/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY: SECRET SOCIETIES SPEECH IN 1961 (FULL VERSION) (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMhNQxo7M799/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.