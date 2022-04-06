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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: Artemisinin has saved countless lives. It not only has cured countless cancer patients, but also is very effective in treating the adverse effects of the COVID vaccine. Post-operative people should be careful and follow medical advice when taking artemisinin