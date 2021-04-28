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LOST WAVES OF TIME, ATLANTIS, SUMERIA, ANCIENT EGYPT - POWER OF SOUND (1OF2)
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113 views • April 28, 2021
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Musician, historian, artist & scientist, Jill Mattson, joins the program to share her life long research into the intersection of music, art, science, and history. Her book the "Lost Waves of Time" is a journey through time and music; how music was used by the ancients for everything from medicine, agriculture, to war, but not widely for entertainment. She explains how today is very different from the past. This episode is a journey into the power of sound through out history. You can learn more about Jill Mattson and purchase her books and music, including "The Lost Waves of Time" at http://www.JillswingsOfLight.com

Some of her other works can be found at "the Way of the wizard": HTTP://YOUWEALTHREVOLUTION.COM/JILL21
Or her Coronavirus Defense music (also works for the flu): www.coronavirusdefence.org

Read the first chapters of "Lost Waves of Time" on Ebener! Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Join Ebener (Means Truth in Java) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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musiccontrolatlantisartistscientisthistoriansarah westallmusicianjill mattsonbusiness game changers radio
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