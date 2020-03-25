The David Knight Show (25Mar20 Full Show)

Topics by Timecode:— 00:06:45 Fauci announced in 2017 Trump would face a “surprise outbreak”. He whined about not being given billions for Zika & warned it would return because of lack of funding. It was to feather the nest o this bureaucracy even as Obama golfed through the Swine Flu pandemic— 00:19:14 Pompeo & military industrial complex want to use COVID19 to push more foreign wars— 00:26:38 FDA blocked ventilator manufacturing & use for any purpose unless they’ve approved of every detail in advance (like they do for drugs). Bureaucracy is literally smothering people with red tape as they have— 00:32:01 FDA, AMA, & politicians fight access to malaria drug in spite of patients & doctors saying it works. State pharmacy boards are cracking down on doctors stockpiling it to treat themselves & staff.— 00:56:16 Open letter to Trump explains how we can do a better job with COVID19 medically and NOT force the country into a depression & martial law— 01:26:50 Gun stores closed as LA Sheriff declares he’s in charge of govt; Democrats keep abortion clinics open as “essential”— 01:34:12 Pelosi’s Porky Pig Bill — you won’t believe what’s in it but here’s the details— 2:00:21 Sweden did NOT lockdown, but the panic & hoarding is turning country against country and disrupting food supplies worldwideTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!