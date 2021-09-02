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CURE FOR BEING AROUND THE VACCINATED - AVOID BLOOD CLOTS AND MAGNETISM KILLING THE VAXXED
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1131 views • September 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to properly view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlrux5-cure-for-being-around-the-vaccinated-avoid-blood-clots-and-magnetism-killin.html
There is a pretty simple cure for being around the vaxxed .... one word - SURAMIN + ... and you can make it yourself in your very own kitchen
The Globalists would not have put out such a deadly killer if they didn't have the cure .... and it's a pretty simple 'do it yourself formula'.
SHARE THE CURE
SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
https://rumble.com/vlrux5-cure-for-being-around-the-vaccinated-avoid-blood-clots-and-magnetism-killin.html
There is a pretty simple cure for being around the vaxxed .... one word - SURAMIN + ... and you can make it yourself in your very own kitchen
The Globalists would not have put out such a deadly killer if they didn't have the cure .... and it's a pretty simple 'do it yourself formula'.
SHARE THE CURE
SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
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