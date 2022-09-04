25 Years of Buddhism in English at IBS Temple in Richmond

This is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of when Brian Ruhe founded the Buddhism and meditation classes in the English language at the International Buddhist Society (IBS) temple in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. Thousands of people have attended the Venerable Guan Cheng's classes there since Brian created this opportunity for the temple.

The IBS temple website is https://buddhisttemple.ca/

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/buddhisttemple

Brian talks with Dr. Linda Christensen at 13:04 who has a Ph.D. Religious Studies. Linda teaches Philosophy in the Humanities dept. of Douglas College. Brian taught Buddhism in Continuing Ed. at Douglas College from 1997 - 2000. Linda has been bringing thousands of Philosophy students from Douglas College and UBC to the temple since 1997. Her YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/c/LindaChristensenPhD

This video also includes a 1997 BCTV News video story at minute 1:52 about the new classes at the IBS temple.

Brian tells the history of how the temple co-directors Julia Wang and her husband Albert Wan worked with him in getting these classes going. Albert Wan since ordained as the Buddhist monk, the Venerable Guan Cheng who is now the abbot of the temple today.