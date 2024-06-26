Healing For the Fractured Soul- Session 7: How to Identify and Separate from Abusers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Identify and Separate from Abusers
When to Stay and Pray & When to Walk Away... When faced with a long list of abuses from the British crown, Thomas Paine wrote, "These are the times that try men's souls." The colonists cited a long list of natural rights tread upon by King George III and needed to separate themselves. It's not easy to separate from abusers. If it's tolerable & they are teachable, then they might be reachable. If there is lying, deceiving, cheating, or beating, it's time to think about leaving. Sometimes, we need to walk away and come back healed another day. Sometimes, a separation is permanent. Tonight, we will discuss tools on how to identify an abuser, how to leave carefully, and when it might be safe to reconcile. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-7/
