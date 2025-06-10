Palantir Public Release Is Whitewashed Immediately by Trump/Musk Soap Opera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Trump/Musk divorce distraction from the Palantir Kill List and control grid takeover is just another distraction from the self assembling deathspike bioweapon operating systems Satan's Pharma call "vaccines".
***** Sources for this video *****
INTRO VID: https://x.com/naiivememe/status/1931197936626708534
Outro video (don’t forget): https://x.com/ThomsonSherin/status/1930972828825997499
Palantir List of Americans: https://x.com/Kaizerrev/status/1929762637996319091
Alex Karp Palantir: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1929980777481097390
Alex Jones Defends Palantir: https://x.com/WTAFRich/status/1929956236235256121
Peter Thiel Clip: https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/1929540506037489895
CEO of ADL: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1930213065657598241
Installing Operating Systems In The Body: https://x.com/dr_edwardgroup/status/1929691737510818164
Dr. Jack Kruse: https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1929930482868990466
saMRNA: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1930026006062215571
MNEX Spike Protein: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1929913380673831387
Pfizer = Lucifer: https://x.com/MmisterNobody/status/1931077122400911612
Israeli Apache Helicopters Fire On Kids in Gaza:
https://x.com/geraldcelente/status/1930066866925646133
---------
Tesla Machine:
Liberpulco:
https://anarchapulco.com/event/liberpulco-2025/
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Mirrored - Dollar Vigilante