2lbs of act. CHARCOAL in 3 months! Black poo… My charcoal adventure-experiment continues MVI_4652

From early March 2025 I began taking activated charcoal daily at bedtime, in large amounts, working up to, roughly equating, to a level metric tablespoon. I am certain that I have a heavily intoxicated body, from mercury to lead to vitamin A, to all the other things everyone is exposed to nowadays, and I am persuaded, so far, by David Avocado Wolfe, that charcoal does not significantly compete with our nutritional needs, although, and he, may be mistaken. DISCLAIMER: This is not medical advice.