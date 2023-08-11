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Our Lady's Fatima Message to Father Stefano Gobbi
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93 views • August 11, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 10, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Fatima Message to Father Stefano Gobbi.


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Our Lady's message to Father Gobbi at Fatima from March 11, 1995 follows here:


“In this my venerated shrine, I welcome you all, my beloved ones and children consecrated to me, that I may enclose you all within the safe refuge of my Immaculate Heart.


Here, I appeared as the Woman Clothed with the Sun, to point out to you the road along which you must journey in this century of yours, so ensnared and in the possession of the spirit of Evil.


Here, I came from heaven to offer you the refuge in which to take shelter at the moment of the great struggle between me and my Adversary and in the painful hours of the great tribulation and chastisement.


Here, I caused the Marian Movement of Priests to spring up, and by means of this little son whom I have brought to every part of the world during these years, I have formed for myself the cohort, now ready for the battle and for my greatest victory.


I want you here today, spiritually united with this son of mine, as a great cenacle of my Movement is being held before the image of your heavenly Mother, placed in the very spot where I appeared to the three children, Jacinta, Francisco and Lucia.


Here, I am gathering you all round about me and expressing to you my pleasure for the way in which you have accepted the invitation to become part of the Marian Movement of Priests, to consecrate yourselves to my Immaculate Heart and to spread everywhere cenacles of prayer among priests, children, youth, and in families.


I want you spiritually here with me, because as of now you are entering into the last period of time of this century of yours, when the events which I have predicted to you will come to their complete fulfillment.


For this reason, here in the very place where I appeared, I want today to reveal to you my secret.


My secret concerns the Church.


In the Church, the great apostasy, which will spread throughout the whole world, will be brought to its completion; the schism will take place through a general alienation from the Gospel and from the true faith.


There will enter into the Church the man of iniquity, who opposes himself to Christ, and who will bring into her interior the abomination of desolation, thus bringing to fulfillment the horrible sacrilege, of which the prophet Daniel has spoken.


My secret concerns humanity.


Humanity will reach the summit of corruption and impiety, of rebellion against God and of open opposition to his Law of love.


It will know the hour of its greatest chastisement, which has already been foretold to you by the prophet Zechariah.


Then this place will appear to all as a bright sign of my motherly presence in the supreme hour of your great tribulation.


From here my light will spread to every part of the world, and from this fount will gush the water of divine mercy, which will descend to irrigate the barrenness of a world, now reduced to an immense desert.


And in this, my extraordinary work of love and of salvation, there will appear to all the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of her who is invoked as the Mother of Mercy. ”


This was one of the hundreds of inner locutions that Father Gobbi would receive over the course of his life.


Guided by these messages from heaven, Father Gobbi founded the Marian Movement of Priests.


Our Lady’s messages from July 1973 to December 1997, through locutions to Father Stefano Gobbi, were published in the book, To the Priests, Our Lady's Beloved Sons, that has received the Imprimatur of three cardinals and many archbishops and bishops worldwide.


His testimony and the locutions he received from Our Lady continue to guide generations of souls.


Father Gobbi died on June 29, 2011.


This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd1EFwX3KZU

Keywords
humanityabomination of desolationdivine mercyvirgin marygreat tribulationthe churchfatimachastisementtrue faithour ladyschismtriumph of the immaculate heartquo vadisfr stefano gobbigreat apostasylocutionmarian priestsgreatest victorygeneral alienation from the gospelman of iniquitysummit of corruptionimpietyrebellion against godopen opposition to lovebright sign
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