Veterans 4 Freedom Canada Founding Member and Podcast Host Jeff Evely on Freedom Fighter Radio
eff Evely is a 20-year veteran of the
Canadian Armed Forces.
He served from 2001-2021, as an
Aerospace Telecommunications and
Information Systems Technician.
He deployed to Afghanistan, in 2009, with
the Canadian Heron Unmanned Aerial
Vehicle Detachment.
Upon his return, he was posted to
Tyndall AFB, in Florida,
where he supported the NORAD mission,
as an IT project manager for
the 601st Air and Space Operations center.
He then posted to Ottawa, where he
spent the remainder of his
career working in various locations in
National Defence Headquarters,
from 2014-2021.
In 2016, he deployed to the Netherlands,
where he completed the 100th
4-Day Marches, in Nijmegen.
In 2019, he deployed to Iraq to
support the training mission, in the
Campaign to Destroy the
"so-called" Islamic State.
He retired in Sep 2021, and returned to
his home of Cape Breton Island, where he
became active in the Freedom Movement by
defying mask mandates.
In Feb 2022, he travelled back to
Ottawa, to participate in the
Freedom Convoy.
While there, he became one of
the original members of
Veterans 4 Freedom,
and assisted in cleaning and
guarding the War Monument.
He was one of the veterans
who "held the line" alongside protesters,
during the initial police crackdown.
He was arrested and released on
conditions not to return
to the downtown core.
He later returned for Rolling Thunder,
where he gave a speech at the
National War Monument, after which
he was re-arrested, and banned from
the greater Ottawa area.
He later marched with
James Topp,
on his way to the
National War Monument,
but had to stop short of the
the greater Ottawa area,
at the county line for Arnprior.
He marched with James again, as he
travelled through the province of NS.
Jeff is currently the
Ops Sergeant Major for V4F,
and he hosts the daily podcast,
where he gives the "Veteran's eye view"
of the issues affecting
Freedom loving Canadians.
