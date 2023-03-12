Veterans 4 Freedom Canada Founding Member and Podcast Host Jeff Evely on Freedom Fighter Radio

Veteran 4 Freedom Founding Member and Podcast Host Jeff Evely on Freedom Fighter Radio

eff Evely is a 20-year veteran of the

Canadian Armed Forces.

He served from 2001-2021, as an

Aerospace Telecommunications and

Information Systems Technician.

He deployed to Afghanistan, in 2009, with

the Canadian Heron Unmanned Aerial

Vehicle Detachment.

Upon his return, he was posted to

Tyndall AFB, in Florida,

where he supported the NORAD mission,

as an IT project manager for

the 601st Air and Space Operations center.

He then posted to Ottawa, where he

spent the remainder of his

career working in various locations in

National Defence Headquarters,

from 2014-2021.

In 2016, he deployed to the Netherlands,

where he completed the 100th

4-Day Marches, in Nijmegen.

In 2019, he deployed to Iraq to

support the training mission, in the

Campaign to Destroy the

"so-called" Islamic State.

He retired in Sep 2021, and returned to

his home of Cape Breton Island, where he

became active in the Freedom Movement by

defying mask mandates.

In Feb 2022, he travelled back to

Ottawa, to participate in the

Freedom Convoy.

While there, he became one of

the original members of

Veterans 4 Freedom,

and assisted in cleaning and

guarding the War Monument.

He was one of the veterans

who "held the line" alongside protesters,

during the initial police crackdown.

He was arrested and released on

conditions not to return

to the downtown core.

He later returned for Rolling Thunder,

where he gave a speech at the

National War Monument, after which

he was re-arrested, and banned from

the greater Ottawa area.

He later marched with

James Topp,

on his way to the

National War Monument,

but had to stop short of the

the greater Ottawa area,

at the county line for Arnprior.

He marched with James again, as he

travelled through the province of NS.

Jeff is currently the

Ops Sergeant Major for V4F,

and he hosts the daily podcast,

where he gives the "Veteran's eye view"

of the issues affecting

Freedom loving Canadians.

