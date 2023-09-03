2023-9-2 sabbath sunset - an encouraging talk - 259
An encouraging (hopefully) testimony, of how the Father led me from peace to peace, against my own thinking and will, and into a place of promise and peace.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.