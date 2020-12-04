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İtalya'da Açılan DAVA : Geçersiz PCR Testleri
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10 views • December 04, 2020
2018 yılında Nobel Tıp Ödülü’ne aday gösterilen Prof. Dr. Setfano Scoglio,
Enfeksiyon Hastalıkları ve Viroloji uzmanı Dr. Fabio Franchi,
Nanopatolojiler üzerine uzman Dr. Antonietta Gatti ve
Eczacı ve Nanopatoloji uzmanı Stefano Montanari'nin
ORTAK AÇIKLAMASI
Seslendiren : Asena Devlet (22.11.2020)
@vitamingiller.hq
https://www.instagram.com/vitamingiller.hq/
Kaynak :
Tanı-Teşhis: PCR Testleri (Podcast)
https://coronaloji.com/speaker/asena-devlet/
Dk. 19:10-33:22
İtalya’da Açılan Dava : Geçersiz PCR Testleri
https://coronaloji.com/gecersiz-pcr-testleri-ile-ilgili-italyada-acilan-dava-konusu/
Stefano Scoglio Facebook Sayfası
https://www.facebook.com/ScoglioStefano
CDC Belgeleri: "Nicelliği ölçülmüş, izole edilmiş Kovid-19 Virüsü MEVCUT DEĞİL"
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/cdc-belgeleri
Dr Stefano Scoglio study: ‘Sars-Cov 2 virus has never been isolated and Covid-19 swabs produce up to 95% of false positives’
https://davidicke.com/2020/10/25/dr-stefano-scoglio-study-sars-cov-2-virus-has-never-been-isolated-and-covid-19-swabs-produce-up-to-95-of-false-positives/
Enfeksiyon Hastalıkları ve Viroloji uzmanı Dr. Fabio Franchi,
Nanopatolojiler üzerine uzman Dr. Antonietta Gatti ve
Eczacı ve Nanopatoloji uzmanı Stefano Montanari'nin
ORTAK AÇIKLAMASI
Seslendiren : Asena Devlet (22.11.2020)
@vitamingiller.hq
https://www.instagram.com/vitamingiller.hq/
Kaynak :
Tanı-Teşhis: PCR Testleri (Podcast)
https://coronaloji.com/speaker/asena-devlet/
Dk. 19:10-33:22
İtalya’da Açılan Dava : Geçersiz PCR Testleri
https://coronaloji.com/gecersiz-pcr-testleri-ile-ilgili-italyada-acilan-dava-konusu/
Stefano Scoglio Facebook Sayfası
https://www.facebook.com/ScoglioStefano
CDC Belgeleri: "Nicelliği ölçülmüş, izole edilmiş Kovid-19 Virüsü MEVCUT DEĞİL"
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/cdc-belgeleri
Dr Stefano Scoglio study: ‘Sars-Cov 2 virus has never been isolated and Covid-19 swabs produce up to 95% of false positives’
https://davidicke.com/2020/10/25/dr-stefano-scoglio-study-sars-cov-2-virus-has-never-been-isolated-and-covid-19-swabs-produce-up-to-95-of-false-positives/
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