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İtalya'da Açılan DAVA : Geçersiz PCR Testleri
Corona Gerçeği
Corona Gerçeği
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10 views • December 04, 2020
2018 yılında Nobel Tıp Ödülü’ne aday gösterilen Prof. Dr. Setfano Scoglio,
Enfeksiyon Hastalıkları ve Viroloji uzmanı Dr. Fabio Franchi,
Nanopatolojiler üzerine uzman Dr. Antonietta Gatti ve
Eczacı ve Nanopatoloji uzmanı Stefano Montanari'nin
ORTAK AÇIKLAMASI


Seslendiren : Asena Devlet (22.11.2020)
@vitamingiller.hq
https://www.instagram.com/vitamingiller.hq/


Kaynak :

Tanı-Teşhis: PCR Testleri (Podcast)
https://coronaloji.com/speaker/asena-devlet/
Dk. 19:10-33:22

İtalya’da Açılan Dava : Geçersiz PCR Testleri
https://coronaloji.com/gecersiz-pcr-testleri-ile-ilgili-italyada-acilan-dava-konusu/

Stefano Scoglio Facebook Sayfası
https://www.facebook.com/ScoglioStefano

CDC Belgeleri: "Nicelliği ölçülmüş, izole edilmiş Kovid-19 Virüsü MEVCUT DEĞİL"
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/cdc-belgeleri

Dr Stefano Scoglio study: ‘Sars-Cov 2 virus has never been isolated and Covid-19 swabs produce up to 95% of false positives’
https://davidicke.com/2020/10/25/dr-stefano-scoglio-study-sars-cov-2-virus-has-never-been-isolated-and-covid-19-swabs-produce-up-to-95-of-false-positives/
Keywords
koronaitalyadava
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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