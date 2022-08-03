China Expert Warns TikTok Needs To Be ‘Banned’

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https://gnews.org/post/p139472e1
07/31/2022 Steve Moser: Tik Tok is obviously a Chinese government spyware. The CCP’s intelligence law requires all tech companies to turn over all data all the time to the government, so we just have to ban it. And there is a massive espionage effort against the United States