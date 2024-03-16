Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'They're Here To Do Us Harm': Trent Kelly Grills FBI Head Wray On Terror Suspects Caught At Border
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published 15 hours ago

'They're Here To Do Us Harm': Trent Kelly Grills FBI Head Wray On Terror Suspects Caught At Border.  During a House Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday, Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS) spoke about the number of terror list suspects apprehended at the southern border. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeterrorist suspects

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket