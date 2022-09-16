BEST Mashed Potatoes ever! | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

BEST mashed potatoes ever hands down, Garlic mashed potatoes as in Cauliflower mashed Potatoes. No kidding as a meat and potatoes guy, once I had these THIS FOREVER!





No joke the best mashed potatoes recipe out there! Let me say that I am a meat and potatoes type of guy! And when she made this Cauliflower mashed potatoes, I was super skeptical! As I was like give me some normal Garlic Mashed potatoes, please lol, but she insisted that these were the best mashed potatoes ever. I had no choice. So, when i tried her Garlic cauliflower mashed potatoes i was shocked they tasted a lot lighter and no loss in taste, you can't taste the cauliflower or at least i don't notice it and she said a side positive note was they were a lot healthier for you so Healthy mashed potatoes that digests better does not weight you down as much and is delicious and not as heavy... I was like yup Best mashed potatoes ever and I love Garlic, so a garlic mashed potatoes that is combined with cauliflower mashed potatoes for the win. So now I would pick this option and request it this way every time!





This is the best way to make the best garlic mashed potatoes at home, yes that"s right best cauliflower mashed potatoes not hard at all! This is a easy way how to make cauliflower mashed potatoes whether you are a pro in the kitchen looking for the best mashed potatoes recipe ever or if you are a beginner in the kitchen, it can be a great learning to cook recipe for many.





This is the best side dish for meat and one of my favorites! how to make the juiciest pot roast recipe video is what is needed for dinner with the best mashed potatoes ever on the side! I must say this is my favorite side dish for meat for sure. and its my favorite side dish for steak and favorite side dish for pot roast hands down.





Best Mashed Potatoes ever, Garlic Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

(Purchase list)

1 head of cauliflower

6 read potatoes

boil together for 25 min, and drain (set burner at temp that will not boil over)

drain

1/4 cup of sour cream

1 tsp of salt

1/4 tsp of pepper

1-2 cup of milk depending on consistently

1-5 cloves of garlic





Best Pot Roast Ever | Easy slow cook roast how to Video:

https://youtu.be/kmXDXdsbXY4





